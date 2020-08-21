Nottingham Forest locked in transfer tussle with Swansea City in pursuit of defender

Swansea City and Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Deportiva Almeria defender Mathieu Peybernes, according to Radio MARCA.

Both sides will be hoping to go one step further in their quest for promotion from the Championship next season, after Swansea leapfrogged Forest on the final day of the season and nicked a top-six finish.

Now, both the Swans and the Reds have been linked with the signing of Peybernes, who is seemingly surplus to requirements over in Spain.

MARCA claim that it would cost only €1m for Swansea or Forest to land the 29-year-old defender this summer, with a potential bargain deal on the cards.

Peybernes, a right-sided centre-half who has also played at right-back in the past, spent last season on loan at CD Lugo, making 30 appearances in the Spanish second division last term.

The Frenchman was their Player of the Season after producing a series of solid performances, but he now returns to Almeria with his future up in the air.

It is claimed that Swansea, Forest, Getafe and Levante are taking an interest in the defender, who made two appearances for the French Under-21 side earlier on in his playing days.

The Verdict

This is an interesting piece of transfer news and it’s a signing that Forest normally tend to make.

Peybernes is a player who is obviously unknown to the EFL and English football, but he’s had a good season at Lugo by all accounts, and could be a shrewd addition for the Reds.

With Michael Dawson getting older and the likes of Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele out of favour, it makes sense to bring in healthy competition for Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo, despite already signing Tyler Blackett.