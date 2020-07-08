Nottingham Forest locked in transfer tussle with Celtic to signing of 5-goal winger

Nottingham Forest are locked in a transfer tussle with Scottish giants Celtic to the potential signing of Corey Blackett-Taylor according to Football Insider.

The winger is currently playing his football with Tranmere Rovers, and has seemingly caught the eye with some impressive performances to date for the club.

He has chipped in with five goals and six assists in his 34 appearances for Micky Mellon’s side this term.

Blackett-Taylor has been with Tranmere since he signed for the club in the summer of 2019 from Premier League side Aston Villa.

However, Blackett-Taylor was unable to stop Tranmere from being relegated back into League Two, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to conclude this year’s league campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis due to off-the-field events.

A move to Nottingham Forest could be a tempting proposition for the 22-year-old as well, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The Reds are currently sat fifth in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the final four matches of this year’s campaign.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for Forest, and they’ll be keen to beat Celtic in the race to sign Blackett-Taylor.

Can you name every Nottingham Forest top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 13 Who was Nottingham Forest's top goalscorer last season? Joe Lolley Daryl Murphy Matty Cash Lewis Grabban

The Verdict:

This could be a smart signing for Nottingham Forest.

Blackett-Taylor has impressed me this season with Tranmere Rovers, but given that they’ve been relegated into League Two, they might be forced to cash-in on some players for a cheaper fee than they would have originally hoped for.

But I do have my doubts as to whether he’d be ready for the Premier League just yet, and I think Sabri Lamouchi should be looking at signing players that are experienced in the top-flight instead, but only if they are to win promotion this term.

He’s worth a punt in the Championship, but I don’t think he’s quite ready for the top-flight.