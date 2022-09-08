Nottingham Forest loanee drops Sheffield Wednesday promotion claim following Championship snub

Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten has claimed that his full focus is on helping Sheffield Wednesday win promotion from League One this season.

The 20-year-old had interest from the Championship but joined the Owls late in the summer transfer window as Darren Moore looked to make the finishing touches to his squad.

Mighten made his debut in Wednesday’s 3-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Bradford City last week and featured as a substitute in the 2-0 loss to Barnsley on the weekend but you feel the best is yet to come from the Forest loanee.

He has had an impact at Championship level for the Reds previously and featured 27 times as he helped them end their long wait for a return to the Premier League last season, and now, it seems he wants to help take the Yorkshire club back to the second tier.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live on the prospect of a potential call up to the United States national team, Mighten claimed that his full focus was on helping his new club win promotion this term.

He said: “I’m just focusing on my football here, doing as well as I possibly can here and whatever happens will happen. Ultimately is to get this team back up the Championship and doing as well as I can here.

“It’s nice to have options of course. I obviously have the option to change my allegiance having been born there, but the priority for me is to just get as many minutes and do as well as I can right now. That’s where my head is at.

“I’m here now and the focus is on doing as well as I can here first and foremost. Whatever happens in the future happens, but my role right here and right now is to offer my best to this football club and to give them the best chance of going up. Ultimately that’s all I’m focusing on right now.”

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players born in?

1 of 25 Chey Dunkley England Jamaica

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will absolutely love this from one of their newest recruits.

Landing Mighten was a real coup given the interest from Championship clubs and it’s certainly a good sign that the 20-year-old opted for the move to Hillsborough as it shows he really wants to be there.

He’s an electric wide player when he’s at his best and has proved a real nuisance for second tier defenders in previous seasons so he could become a real weapon down in League One.

Mighten will want to show his parent club that he’s good enough to have a future at the City Ground despite the host of new arrivals and Wednesday could be the ones that benefit.