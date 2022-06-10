Nottingham Forest linked with move for Argentina international

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Argentine goalkeeper Franco Armani.

According to radio station El Esquiu, the 35-year old is hoping to earn a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Reds may be in the market for a new shot-stopper following the news this week that Brice Samba has turned down a new contract with the club.

The 28-year old now only has 12 months left on his remaining deal to remain at the City Ground.

This could spur Steve Cooper to look to sign a replacement this summer.

The Argentine has made 18 appearances for the national side throughout his career.

Armani has also played for the likes of Colombian outfit Nacional and the historic River Plate during a long and successful career in South America.

Despite Forest’s reported interest, no formal offers have been made over a possible transfer.

Any deal could be worth as much as £5 million.

Armani is currently hoping to fight for place in Argentina’s World Cup squad ahead of the winter edition of the competition in Qatar.

Forest are preparing for life in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.

The Verdict

This would be a left-field signing for Forest to make, particularly due to the player’s age.

These reports could also be fuelled by the player’s agent, who recently suggested that Armani deserved a move to Europe.

But Forest may have some difficult decisions to make considering Samba’s contract situation.

However, this wouldn’t be the signing that Forest should pursue should the Congo-born player depart the Reds this summer.