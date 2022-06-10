Nottingham Forest linked with move for 22-year old midfielder

Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Belgian-based midfielder Adem Zorgane, according to reports in France.

It has been said that the Reds ‘appreciate’ the 22-year old ‘very much,’ according to Nottinghamshire Live.

It is set to be a busy summer transfer window for Steve Cooper’s side having earned promotion to the Premier League.

Important players to the side such as Djed Spence, James Garner, Keinan Davis and Philip Zinckernagel all joined the club for the season on loan deals.

This gives Forest plenty of work to do to replace those who will not be returning to the City Ground for the next campaign.

Reports have emerged from France suggesting that Zorgane could be one such addition that comes into the team to fill a gap left by a departing loan player.

Garner is unlikely to return to Cooper’s side, but the Sporting Charleroi player would make for a like for like replacement in the squad should he arrive.

The Manchester United midfielder is set to be assessed by incoming boss Erik ten Hag before any decision is made on his future at Old Trafford.

This has seen the Reds look to act fast to find a possible replacement with everything still up in the air for Garner.

This will be Forest’s first Premier League season since their 1999 relegation.

The Verdict

Acting fast now to find a new midfielder for the team is the right step for Forest to take, even if Garner ultimately becomes available.

Cooper’s side still needs to add strength in depth in that area of the pitch so should ideally be looking to bring two midfielders in this summer.

It could yet still transpire that Garner becomes available.

But Zorgane does look like an exciting incoming deal if Forest are pursuing this move, with the 22-year old having been previously linked with a move to Wolves.