Nottingham Forest linked with Deadline Day swoop for 25-year-old defender

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Olympiacos defender Mohamed Drager, according to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

The Reds are set to be busy on Deadline Day, with Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja on their radar.

But right-back is an area which Chris Hughton will also be looking to strengthen in due to a current shortage of options.

Jordi Osei-Tutu, brought in on loan from Arsenal, is out for weeks with a hamstring injury, and current first-choice option Jordan Gabriel is closing in on a move to Blackpool after a fee was agreed between the two clubs.

According to Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos, Forest are set to revisit their interest in Olympiacos’ Mohamed Drager in a potential loan deal.

The Reds were linked with the full-back back in March, which suggests he has been a player on their radar for a while now.

The 25-year-old joined Olympiacos from Freiburg last summer, but has since featured only 10 times for the club and played just over 600 minutes of football last season.

Drager is a Tunisian international who has 19 caps for his national team, and remains under contract at Olympiacos for another three years.

The Verdict

First and foremost, this is undoubtedly a much-needed signing with Forest lacking real depth at right-back at the moment.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see this type of player linked so late in the window, though.

Forest are obviously owned by the same people who own Olympiacos, so they might be doing the Reds a favour by loaning him to them having been unsuccessful in landing targets thus far.

Whether they are signing him because they actually like him, or whether because it’s convenient, remains to be seen.