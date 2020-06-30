Nottingham Forest linked with 24-year-old ahead of summer window

According to 24sports – via the Nottingham Post – Nottingham Forest are looking into the signing of Nicholas Ioannou as they aim to bolster their side in the summer window.

The Reds are in the thick of a play-off challenge this season in the Sky Bet Championship and won’t have given up on the top two either with West Bromwich Albion faltering at this crucial stage.

More big games await this week and the Reds will be looking to make ground in the final weeks before planning to build on a good season in the summer window.

Nicholas Ioannou is one man that could come in, too, with the 24-year-old defender once on the books at Manchester United and enjoying another good season form-wise with Cypriot side APOEL.

The Verdict

Whilst things did not work out for him at United, he has forged a good career for himself and it also an international for Cyprus so there is clear quality there.

Forest are going to get linked with plenty of players this summer – regardless of what division they are in for 20/21 – and we are bound to see a fair few names coming from the likes of Greece and Cyprus given the links the club and its owners have with that area of the world.

Ultimately, though, they need to be good enough and that is what Sabri Lamouchi and his recruitment staff will need to assess in the coming weeks.