Nottingham Forest line up deal to sign 23-year-old

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Aberdeen over a deal to bring Scott McKenna to the City Ground, with the Reds hoping for a breakthrough in the coming days.

It’s been an extremely poor start to the season for Forest in the Championship this season, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side losing their opening two fixtures of the campaign.

Now, it’s emerged that McKenna is on the radar as Forest look to strengthen Lamouchi’s options in defence.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Forest ever loaned out Joe Worrall? Yes No

According to the Telegraph’s John Percy, Forest are in talks with Aberdeen over the 23-year-old and are looking to make a breakthrough in the coming days in a bid to lure him to the Championship.

McKenna is a Scottish international centre-back and has made over 100 appearances for Aberdeen.

This season, he’s featured on four occasions already in the Scottish Premiership, whilst he’s made a couple of appearances in the Europa League.

#nffc transfer news – Forest are in talks with Aberdeen over a deal to sign centre-half Scott McKenna, the Scotland international. Negotiations ongoing and Forest are hopeful of a breakthrough in the next few days. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 20, 2020

Forest’s start to the season went from bad to worse yesterday, with Lamouchi’s side suffering a second successive Championship defeat.

A brace from Kieffer Moore at the City Ground helped Cardiff to a 2-0 win over Forest, leaving them in the Championship’s bottom three.

The Verdict

There’s something not quite clicking at the moment with Forest and a new signing could lift things.

That’s not to say that Lamouchi hasn’t been backed yet this summer, but McKenna is a high-profile signing and might just inject a little bit more quality and belief into the side.

Let’s see if Forest can wrap things up.

Thoughts? Let us know!