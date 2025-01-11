Nottingham Forest are reportedly open to offers for Andrew Omobamidele amid interest from Leeds United and Sheffield United.

According to Sky Sports (39:40), the Reds are looking to trim the first-team squad and will be open to any offers for the defender this month.

Omobamidele has struggled for game time so far this season, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side proving to be one of the major surprise packages in the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international has not played for the top-flight outfit this term, with his last appearance coming in a 2-0 loss to Manchester City back in April 2024.

Andrew Omobamidele - Nottingham Forest league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 11 (8) 0 2024-25 0 0 As of January 11th

Andrew Omobamidele transfer latest

It was initially reported by The Telegraph that Leeds are interested in signing the centre-back this month.

However, the Whites also face competition from promotion rivals Sheffield United, as reported by Extra.ie.

It has now been claimed that Nottingham Forest are open to Omobamidele’s departure this month amid his lack of game time.

It is believed that both a permanent and loan option are on the table, which will be seen as a positive development for both Leeds and Sheffield United.

Omobamidele has previously competed in the Championship with Norwich City, making the switch to the City Ground in the summer of 2023.

The Canaries earned a fee worth £20 million in the sale to Forest, but it remains to be seen what kind of fee the Nottinghamshire outfit would be looking for in a permanent exit this January.

Leeds United and Sheffield United promotion battle

The race to sign Omobamidele could have an impact on the Championship promotion battle, with both Leeds and Sheffield United inside the top three.

Only one point separates the two sides, with the Whites leading the way at the top of the table after 26 games.

Both Daniel Farke and Chris Wilder will be keen to improve their backlines this January given how tight the battle at the top is at the moment.

Andrew Omobamidele boost makes January move likely

If Forest are open to both a loan and a permanent offer for Omobamidele then it’s hard to imagine him remaining at the club beyond 3 February.

Leeds and Sheffield United could both use some defensive cover for the second half of the campaign, so bringing him in on a temporary basis would be a good solution.

While it’s not worked out for him under Espirito Santo, he is still an experienced centre-back at this level, and knows what it takes to compete in the Premier League.

As a short-term solution, both clubs could do a lot worse than bringing him in on loan.