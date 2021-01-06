Nottingham Forest leapfrog European rivals in race to land Premier League midfielder

Nottingham Forest are thought to be close to signing Filip Krovinovic, who is currently on loan with West Brom from Benfica .

The Croatian midfielder impressed for the Baggies as they won promotion from the Championship in the previous campaign, and Slaven Bilic made it a priority to bring him back to The Hawthorns for the Premier League season.

However, since Sam Allardyce has replaced the former West Ham boss, Krovinovic has found game time hard to come by, making just one late substitute appearance under the new Albion manager.

Therefore, he could be on the move, and it had been reported that he would be joining Greek outfit PAOK.

Now though, updates from Greece have claimed that Forest are ‘preparing to submit a proposal’ to Benfica, which has put them ahead of PAOK as favourites to land the classy midfielder.

West Brom are unlikely to prevent Krovinovic from leaving if he isn’t in Allardyce’s plans, as they need to free up space to give the new man a chance to bring in his own players this month.

The verdict

This could be a complicated deal for Forest to close as they have to reach agreements with two clubs and the player, but it’s one that should excite the fans.

Krovinovic is a very good technical player, and he would bring a quality on the ball that is currently lacking in the midfield.

He took time to settle to English football, but he gradually became an important player for Albion, and he could have the same impact at the City Ground.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.