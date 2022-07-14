Nottingham Forest launch joint-bid as they try to finalise deals for Championship pair

Nottingham Forest are plotting a huge raid on Huddersfield this summer, according to Football Insider.

The newly-promoted Premier League side are preparing for their first season back in the top flight for decades and will want to ensure they are well-equipped to stay in the division for as long as possible.

That means they will be out to poach some of the best talent that they can this summer – and there are two players that are catching their eye from Huddersfield according to this report. Those names are Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo, with the club planning to launch a bid for both of those men this offseason.

O’Brien in particular has looked superb since testing himself in the Championship and has been a Terriers mainstay ever since breaking into their first-team after a spell with Bradford. He’s managed a total of 123 league games with 18 goal contributions and has established himself as one of the best in his position in the second tier.

There has been Premier League interest in the midfielder in the past but now it looks like he could finally be given the chance to make a switch to the top flight with Forest, with the side having made a bid to try and land him this summer.

As for Toffolo, he has also been with Huddersfield for the last three campaigns but has much more experience than O’Brien in terms of playing for different teams and in different leagues. He has only 99 Championship outings in his career to date but has also racked up showings in League One and League Two thanks to spells with the likes of Swindon and Lincoln.

Now, Forest clearly feel he is ready to be tried out in the Premier League for the first time, as they try to land the 26-year-old alongside his teammate.

The Verdict

If Nottingham Forest could pull a deal for both of these players off, then it would be a coup for them and a huge blow for Huddersfield.

They would be taking apart a large part of the spine of the Terriers’ team and O’Brien in particular is arguably the best player at their club. He’s been instrumental for the best part of three years and it has been largely a surprise that he hasn’t been snapped up by a top flight team any sooner than this.

If both were to depart, it would certainly be hard for the club to replace both men. They would likely manage to gain a hefty sum for both men if Forest were to sign them, so they should have the funds available to them to find some replacements but irrespective of how much money they get, it would still be a difficult task.

Huddersfield were a play-off side last season – and without these two, it would be hard to predict them getting a similar spot again without very good investment of the funds they would get this summer.