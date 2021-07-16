Nottingham Forest launch bid to sign 7-goal striker

Championship side Nottingham Forest have submitted a €3m offer for Dinamo Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic, according to Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti.

The 6’3 21-year-old made 29 appearances in Croatia’s top tier last season, bagging seven goals and four assists as he helped his side to become the 2020/21 Prva HNL champions.

With Forest scoring just 37 times in 46 league games last term, a striker or two is needed if Chris Hughton’s side wants to vastly improve on their 17th-place finish after staying reasonably solid defensively.

Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban are existing options the Irish manager can utilise, but the former failed to live up to expectations in his first season at the City Ground and after being so consistent for multiple sides in recent years, 33-year-old Grabban failed to step up to the plate and elevate the East Midlands side to better things.

However, with this latest link and Brennan Johnson returning to Forest after a successful loan spell at Lincoln City, things could be looking up for Hughton’s side.

As per the outlet that broke this latest news, a decision from Dinamo Zagreb on this bid is likely to be made quickly, putting the Championship outfit in a more certain position as they assess their shortlist of striking targets.

Last September, then-Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber confirmed he was a target for the Tykes but this move didn’t go through. Despite this, he could finally be on his way to England with Nottingham Forest knocking at the door.

The Verdict:

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath is their only senior signing of the summer so far and many people questioned this decision because of Brice Samba’s positive performances last year, but the forward area is a department they definitely need to invest in.

From many of last season’s defensive displays, you can see Forest have the solidity at the back needed to make strides towards the top half of the Championship table, even conceding less than the likes of Barnsley and Bournemouth who finished fifth and sixth in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, they aren’t going anywhere with their lack of potency up top and it will be a relief for the East Midlands side’s fans to see the club target a position they need to address.