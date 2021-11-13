Nottingham Forest latest news: Figueiredo addresses future, Taylor sends Djed Spence transfer message, International debut for Reds player

Nottingham Forest are very much enjoying life under Steve Cooper right now as they take a bit of a rest during the international break.

Since the ex-Swansea City head coach’s arrival at the City Ground in September, the Reds have only lost one match and they’ve moved out of the relegation zone and into 13th position in the Championship table.

As you can imagine the mood of Forest supporters currently is one of jubilation and there are serious and realistic aspirations of the play-offs after a massive turn-around in recent form.

With the Championship undergoing somewhat of a quiet period right now due to internationals, let’s look at the latest news coming out of Trentside.

Figueiredo addresses Forest future

Tobias Figueiredo is pretty much a regular at Nottingham Forest next to Joe Worrall, although in recent times he’s had stiffer competition from Scott McKenna.

However the Portuguese defender is out of contract at the end of the season and there’s no sign of a new one being put on the table just yet, which has meant questions regarding his future.

According to the player himself though, a return to his home nation is not on the agenda for the near future anyway.

Speaking to A Bola (via Sport Witness), the 27-year-old still has aspirations of playing in the Premier League so it does not appear he will be looking to leave England anytime soon and you’d imagine he hopes for a new deal at Forest.

Taylor sends Spence message after award win

The future of Djed Spence at Nottingham Forest is very much up in the air, with the 21-year-old currently on a season-long loan deal from league rivals Middlesbrough.

But there is an expectation that Boro’s new boss Chris Wilder will opt to recall the youngster when the January transfer window re-opens due to his good form for Forest, which has seen him win the October Player of the Month for the Tricky Trees.

Forest fans all want Spence to stay and sign a permanent deal and that includes his current team-mates as well, with Lyly Taylor leaving a very telling message to the wing-back on Instagram.

Youngster makes international debut

There was a surprise international debutant last night as young Dale Taylor featured for Northern Ireland against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier.

Despite not making his senior Forest bow yet, the 17-year-old came off the bench for Ian Baraclough’s side in the 78th minute in what must have been a huge moment for the youngster personally.

Taylor’s next mission is to now force his way into Steve Cooper’s plans and with the strikers in-front of him both being over the age of 30, the teenager must fancy his chances of getting an opportunity before the end of the season.