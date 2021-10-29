Nottingham Forest latest news: Ethan Horvath latest, Defensive trio update, Interest in Swansea City man

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to return to winning ways when they visit QPR tonight.

The Reds, who have been revitalised under Steve Cooper, lost for the first time during his tenure in a 4-0 thrashing at home to Fulham.

It was certainly a scoreline that flattered the opposition, but a result that certainly damaged their goal difference.

Prior to that, Forest won their first four games under Cooper, with a switch to a three-at-the-back formation being a key difference in how the Championship side now set up.

QPR should prove to be stiff opposition for tonight’s visitors, and despite losing momentum over the last few weeks, they are only denied a place in the play-offs because of goal difference.

However, before tonight’s match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, here is the latest news surrounding Forest…

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Nottingham Forest players are playing at now? 1 of 28 Yuri Ribeiro? Legia Warsaw Olympiacos Dinamo Zagreb Benfica

Ethan Horvath is fighting hard for a place

Cooper has told Nottinghamshire Live that Ethan Horvath is fighting hard for a place in the starting XI at Forest.

The 26-year-old has been limited to just one Championship appearance this season, adding a further two 90 minutes in the EFL Cup.

Brice Samba is quite clearly the club’s number one, but with Horvath fighting for regular contention, it is by no means certain that the Congolese goalkeeper will remain first choice.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as Forest’s top choice as the season progresses.

Jordi Osei-Tutu, Loic Mbe Son, Rodrigo Ely updates

Jordi Osei-Tutu is currently suffering from a hamstring injury, and subsequently, he is not expected back until at least December.

Cooper confirmed that the 23-year-old is completing a rehab programme back at Arsenal, and because of that, he has not heard too much from his end.

Injuring his thigh before Forest’s clash with Millwall, Loic Mbe Son is going to be out for another four to five weeks, after already falling down the pecking order.

Rodrigo Ely is set to play for The Reds’ U23s next week, according to Nottinghamshire Live, meaning that he is closing in on contention at first-team level.

Nottingham Forest credited with an interest in Jay Fulton

Forest have emerged as an interested party in Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton, according to the Swansea Independent.

Fulton, who was a regular under Cooper during his years with Swansea, is not seeing too much game time under Russell Martin at present.

The acquisitions of Flynn Downes, Liam Walsh and Oliver Ntcham has seen the 27-year-old drop down the pecking order at the Swansea.com Stadium.