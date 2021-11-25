Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Premier League prospect ahead of potential swoop

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a potential loan move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to The Athletic journalist Andy Naylor.

Having been handed over the reins at the City Ground in September, Steve Cooper could be looking into the possibility of stamping his own authority on the club’s squad in January by drafting in some fresh faces.

Currently 13th in the Championship, the Reds may emerge as contenders for a play-off place if they nail their transfer recruitment as they are only seven points adrift of Stoke City who occupy sixth-place in the standings.

Roberts has been used on a sporadic basis by Brighton head coach Graham Potter this season.

Yet to make an appearance for the club in the top-flight during the current campaign, the defender has featured on three occasions in the League Cup whilst he has also played for the Seagulls’ Under-23 side in the EFL Trophy.

Currently behind the likes of Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy and Aaron Webster in the pecking order, Roberts may need to make a temporary move away from the Amex Stadium in order to improve as a player.

As per a report from Naylor, Forest are currently tracking Roberts’ situation at Brighton as they eye up a potential swoop.

The Reds could face competition from Swansea City who are also understood to be interested in the central-defender.

Swansea and Nottingham Forest are monitoring Brighton defender Haydon Roberts with a view to borrowing the versatile 19-year-old defender in January. Roberts has been a regular in Graham Potter's first team squad this season without getting any Premier League game time. #BHAFC — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) November 25, 2021

The Verdict

Although the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have managed to deliver some assured performances for Forest this season, it could be argued that Forest could potentially reach new heights if they bolster their defensive options in January.

An exciting young prospect, Roberts demonstrated his talent during Brighton’s League Cup clashes with Cardiff City and Swansea earlier this year as he helped his side keep clean-sheets in both of these fixtures.

Particularly impressive against the Bluebirds, the 19-year-old recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.56 at the Cardiff City Stadium as he won three aerial duels and made two tackles during this game.

Having already illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods against Championship teams, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Roberts makes an instant impact at the City Ground if Forest are able to beat Swansea to his signature.