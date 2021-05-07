Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on 6-goal EFL defender

Oxford United’s versatile defender Josh Ruffels is a player on Nottingham Forest’s radar, according to the Athletic.

Whilst attacking reinforcements are likely to be on Chris Hughton’s radar this summer, there is also scope to bring in a new left-back.

Yuri Ribeiro is out of contract in the summer, and with Gaetan Bong getting older and Nicholas Ioannou out on loan, this leaves Tyler Blackett as their only other left-back.

According to the Athletic, Chris Hughton is turning his attention towards League One, with Oxford’s versatile Josh Ruffels on their radar.

Ruffels joined Oxford from Coventry City in 2013, and has since made 313 appearances for the U’s across all competitions.

He was originally a midfielder but has now been converted into a left-back, and has scored six goals and registered five assists in 41 League One appearances this term.

Ruffels’ contract is up in the summer, but has previously said that he would stay at Oxford the rest of his career if he wanted to.

The Verdict

I really like the look of this signing.

Ruffels has been superb for Oxford for a number of years now and is clearly very tidy on the ball having once been a central midfielder.

He’s now showing really exciting signs as a left-back having contributed to 11 goals in League One this term and is at a good age.

If Forest managed to get him on a free transfer this summer, then that would be very impressive business in my opinion.