Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on 25-y/o from European outfit as they seek to solve problem position

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill as they look to bring in a left-back during the transfer window.

It’s no secret that Chris Hughton is looking to strengthen that area of the team, with the Reds linked with a bold move for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan among a host of others.

However, their attention appears to be turning to Ormonde-Ottewill, with Hull Live confirming that he is a target for the East Midlands outfit.

The 25-year-old is currently playing is football in the Netherlands, featuring for second division side Excelsior, where he has impressed in recent years.

However, the update claims that the full-back, who has previously been on Hull’s radar, would be open to a move and could be available for what is a relatively modest fee.

If a move to the City Ground does come to fruition, it would mean a return to England for the Londoner, who came through the ranks at Arsenal before having two years at Swindon from 2015 before making the move abroad.

The verdict

This would be an interesting addition for Forest and it’s not one that will necessarily excite the fans considering the standard Ormonde-Ottewill is currently playing at.

But, he has some clear qualities, particularly going forward, and Hughton could be the ideal manager to help improve the defensive side of his game, as he has done with plenty of players in the past.

This update reinforces the fact that a left-back is a high priority for Forest and it will be intriguing to see who they do sign.

