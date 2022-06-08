Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on 24-year-old Serie A midfielder

Nottingham Forest are ready to start building for at least one campaign in the Premier League – and their search for more midfield recruits has seemingly led them to Giulio Maggiore, as reported by Calcio Mercato in Italy.

The club, led by Steve Cooper, have gone from relegation fodder in the Championship to soaring up the table and ending up near the top end of the division. After securing a place in the play-offs, they then managed to go all the way to Wembley and seal a spot in the Premier League next season.

Now, the newly-promoted side will need fresh faces in their team to ensure their stay in the top flight is not a short one. One of the latest names to be linked to the club is now Giulio Maggiore of Spezia.

Quiz: The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

The 24-year-old has been with the Italian side for the entirety of his career so far and has now helped them to stay in Serie A for the last two seasons. This last campaign, they finished 16th and once again managed to avoid the drop.

Part of the reason is down to Maggiore, who has led the side as their captain and has now played in 176 league games for the side already despite his age. Last season, he had five goal contributions in 35 outings and ranks in some of the top percentiles in the big five leagues amongst midfielders for his efforts going forward in terms of non-penalty xG for example and shots taken.

Maggiore then could be given a fresh challenge in England this summer by Forest – although it looks like they will also face competition from Brentford for his signature.

The Verdict

Giulio Maggiore could be a shrewd signing by Forest, with the midfielder young and yet having plenty of experience in the top flight of Italian football already.

The move could end up paying off handsomely. His age means that there is plenty of room for further development and for the player to get even better in the future – meaning more resale value – and he also has played in 68 Serie A games so far, meaning he knows what it takes to cut it at the highest level.

He is the kind of player that, based on his stats and record, has already shown that he can hold his own at the top level. Maggiore then could be one of those signings that ends up impressing despite probably not many outside of Serie A knowing who he is and what he is capable of.

Steve Cooper though can now be afforded plenty of trust as manager after what he has achieved with the side – and the fans will trust him wholeheartedly in making a move for Maggiore.