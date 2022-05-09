Nottingham Forest join West Brom in transfer pursuit of Blackburn Rovers star

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest are interested in recruiting Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell this summer, as per a Twitter update from journalist John Percy.

The 27-year-old was an integral player for the Lancashire outfit during the 2021/22 campaign, recording three goals and 10 assists in the second tier as a formidable attacking force under Tony Mowbray.

His goalscoring contributions almost played a key part in guiding the second-tier side to the play-offs – but they missed out after their decline in the latter stages of the season and this may have contributed to the midfielder’s decision to leave Ewood Park on the expiration of his contract.

The midfielder’s departure was confirmed at the weekend and with his current deal set to come to an end, he will be available for free in the summer, with West Bromwich Albion thought to have an interest in him and Rovers’ skipper Darragh Lenihan.

Forest have joined the race since though, according to reporter Percy, who says Steve Cooper’s side will make an offer to the 27-year-old regardless of which division they will be in next season.

AFC Bournemouth are another side that are still reported to be monitoring his situation at this stage ahead of a potential summer approach after having multiple bids rejected for his services during the winter window.

The Verdict:

This would be a great signing for the East Midlands side and would go a long way in ensuring the goalscoring threat of James Garner is replaced, with the Manchester United youngster not guaranteed to be returning to the City Ground this summer.

He may not be as young as Garner – but Rothwell is likely to be a much more financially valuable asset with the Reds able to tie him down to a permanent agreement and minimising the number of loanees is something Cooper has wanted to do.

This would be a low-risk signing too considering he would be coming in on a free transfer, though wages could be the only issue, especially if they remain in their current division with the need to adhere to the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Rothwell will be able to increase his wage demands because of the amount of interest in his signature, so ideally, Forest would want to be in the top tier if they sign him with more income certain to be generated next season if they are promoted this month.