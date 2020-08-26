Nottingham Forest join Sheffield Wednesday and Rangers in race to sign Premier League winger

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City have registered their interest in signing Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan according to Football Insider.

It is also believed that Rangers are interested in signing Murphy, who they see as a potential replacement for Ryan Kent, who has been attracting interest from Leeds United.

Murphy spent last year’s campaign on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, as they finished 16th in the Championship table.

The 25-year-old made 44 appearances for the Owls, and chipped in with nine goals and six assists in an impressive season with Garry Monk’s side.

A move to Nottingham Forest could be a tempting proposition for Murphy though, with the Reds likely to be challenging for promotion into the Premier League once again.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side finished seventh in the Championship table in the 2019/20 campaign, which will have been hugely frustrating after they missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the season after a defeat to Stoke City at the City Ground.

Whereas Stoke City finished 15th in the second-tier standings last term, and Michael O’Neill will be hoping he can make the necessary additions to his squad in the summer, with Murphy amongst his transfer targets.

The Verdict:

He’d be a great addition to any of the teams interested in landing his signature.

Murphy has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday last season, so he’ll have a decision to make on which club he opts to move to ahead of the new season.

I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter ahead of the likes of Joe Lolley and Sammy Ameobi at Nottingham Forest, and you have to imagine that a move to Sheffield Wednesday will tempt the winger again.

But the prospect of challenging for promotion with Forest is a tempting proposition in itself, so it’s set to be an interesting few weeks ahead to see where his short-term future lies.