Nottingham Forest join Fulham in transfer race for 38-cap international midfielder

Nottingham Forest have joined Fulham in the transfer hunt for Crystal Palace midfielder Luka Milivojevic, according to reports in Greece.

The Reds are looking to bolster their squad significantly after winning the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town, securing their place in the Premier League in the process.

As well as trying to secure last season’s loanees for the future, Forest are also looking at outside players, with Milivojevic the latest to apparently enter Steve Cooper’s transfer radar.

The 31-year-old has been at Crystal Palace since 2017, arriving at the Eagles from Olympiakos – the other club that Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis owns.

A 38-cap international for Serbia, Milivojevic has played 165 times in the Premier League for Palace, scoring 28 goals, but he was restricted to just 15 appearances in the top flight of English football this past season under Patrick Vieira, with just nine of those being starts.

With one year remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, Milivojevic is attracting interest – not only from Forest but from his former club Olympiakos, who Greek outlet Sports DNA report have made contact with the Londoners for the midfielder’s services.

They are joined though by Forest and Fulham, the latter who were reported by The Athletic earlier this week to be keen on the Serbian.

The Verdict

Midfield is an area that Steve Cooper will need to address this summer – even if James Garner returns on another loan from Manchester United.

It’s unlikely that Garner will be allowed to leave the Red Devils at this time, and it would leave just Jack Colback and Ryan Yates as viable engine room options for Cooper, with Cafu perhaps not up to the required standard.

With years of top flight experience, Milivojevic would be an ideal addition to the Forest team as he could bring some calmness and a range of passing ability to the side.

There appears to be intense competition for his services though, so Forest may have to be prepared to battle for his signature.