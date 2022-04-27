Nottingham Forest join Bristol City in pursuit of EFL star

Nottingham Forest have set their sights on Forest Green Rovers wing-back Kane Wilson as the summer transfer window nears its opening, as per a report for Bristol Live.

The Reds, who are currently competing to secure promotion to the Premier League, are preparing for life after Djed Spence, with the country’s elite currently tussling for his signature.

A report from Bristol World last month claimed that Bristol City were monitoring his situation at the League Two club, with the right wing-back chipping in with three goals and 14 assists during this fourth-tier campaign.

The 22-year-old’s starring and consistent performances earned him the impressive accolade of winning this year’s League Two Player of the Season.

The Bristol Live report also states that Nottingham Forest are not the only Championship clubs who have been on a Wilson scouting mission in recent weeks.

The verdict

Certainly proving to be at least a level above in League Two this season, the young wing-back is deservingly attracting the attention he is experiencing at present.

Possessing an excellent technical ability, bags of athleticism and intelligence both defensively and offensively, Wilson is certainly someone who can cut it at Championship level next season.

However, a move to the Premier League could be viewed as slightly premature at this stage, with the Reds battling to secure promotion back to England’s top flight.

With FGR preparing for their first-ever season as high as England’s third-tier, they will be eager to keep their star put at the New Lawn, however, that appears to be an increasingly difficult task.