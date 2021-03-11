Nottingham Forest January transfer approach for Liverpool player turned down

Nottingham Forest failed in an attempt to bring Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips to the City Ground in the most recent transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The partnership of Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Worrall has been pretty much a constant for Forest all season, but manager Chris Hughton clearly felt he needed some more assistance.

And it looked as though Phillips wasn’t needed at Anfield two months ago, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho taking over as the centre-back partnership following another injury to Joel Matip.

23-year-old Phillips had made just three appearances before the January transfer window opened, but Jurgen Klopp decided to reject Forest’s reported approach – and it turns out that he made the right decision.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Nottingham Forest – But do they really?

1 of 16 Stuart Broad is a Nottingham Forest fan? True False

Fabinho and Henderson both went on to suffer from injuries – the latter who is now out for months – and it’s given Phillips more opportunities for the Reds as he’s played six times for the Reds since the turn of the year.

Forest didn’t end up going for another centre-back after being turned down by the Premier League champions for Phillips, and up to now they haven’t needed a back-up for Worrall and Figueiredo, who have stayed fit and available.

The Verdict

Looking back at it now, Phillips would have been a great signing for Forest, but you can understand why Liverpool weren’t keen on letting him go.

Their decision was proven to be correct when even more injuries hit the squad, and even though he’s had a few ropey moments, Phillips has been solid overall for the Reds.

To be fair though, he may not have even got in Forest’s team due to the solid partnership they already have – following his performances for Liverpool though it seems unlikely that Phillips will be dropping into the Championship anytime soon.