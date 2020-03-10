Nottingham Forest issue statement after Evangelos Marinakis health update

Nottingham Forest have revealed that they are ‘seeking advice from medical professionals’ after owner Evangelos Marinakis confirmed he had coronavirus.

The Greek chief, who is also involved with Olympiacos, issued a statement on Instagram this morning telling the public he had the virus.

Worryingly, he had been at Forest’s game with Millwall on Friday and reporters confirmed he was shaking hands with the players, whilst images have also circulated of fans having pictures with Marinakis before the clash.

That prompted fears it could have spread around the club at the East Midlands and the Championship side issues a short response on their official site to give fans the latest – and they stressed he hadn’t shown symptoms in Nottingham.

“Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece yesterday afternoon. During his short stay in Nottingham last week he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

“The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken. Until this time the club will be making no further comment.”

The verdict

This is a remarkable situation so it’s tough for Forest to deal with but the statement here is sensible and at least gives fans an update.

Clearly, it’s a positive that Marinakis didn’t show symptoms in Nottingham but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t carrying the virus then.

Ultimately, it’s too soon for major decisions to be made and the club need to find out more from the owner and the health experts on whether he had the virus in England, so there will be more to come from this.

