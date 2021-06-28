Nottingham Forest interested in transfer swoop for 26-year-old attacker

Nottingham Forest are interested in making a move for Watford attacker Philip Zinckernagel this summer as they look to add to their attacking options, according to Football Insider.

Zinckernagel only arrived at Watford during the last January transfer window. He managed to make 20 appearances, nine of which were starts, in the Championship for them in the second half of the campaign. The 26-year-old registered one goal that came in a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City and also provided five assists.

Nottingham Forest have already seen the likes of Sammy Ameobi and Anthony Knockaert leave the club this summer. As a result, the Reds are in the market to add to their attacking options with players that are proven at Championship level during the summer transfer, according to Football Insider.

It is believed that they are holding a concrete interest in Zinckernagel and that they are set to make the move to sign the 26-year-old from Watford. It remains to be seen whether the newly-promoted club would be willing to allow the attacker to leave the club following them securing promotion.

The verdict

This would potentially be an exciting signing for Nottingham Forest to make this summer and Zinckernagel is a player that Watford might allow to leave the club despite having just signed him recently. That is because he was not a regular starter for them in the second half of last term and he might find regular starts even harder to come by in the top-flight.

Zinckernagel has had six months to get to grips with the Championship now and as a result, he could be ready to make a major impact next season if he arrives at the City Ground. This is the sort of signing that could help to transform their attacking displays with the Reds having been short of creativity last term.

Forest should be doing all they can to get this signing over the line because the 26-year-old seems to be perfect for them in terms of having the ability to bring goals and assists to the side from a wider position. It will be intriguing to see if Watford do sanction a move for him or whether they want him to remain as part of their squad for next term.