Nottingham Forest interested in move for 21-y/o Bundesliga defender

Nottingham Forest are interested in making a potential move for Augsburg defender Kevin Danso this summer, with the like of Watford and Fortuna Dusseldorf also interested, according to HSV24, via Nottinghamshire Live.

Danso, 21, spent time out on loan with Premier League Southampton this season and managed to make 13 appearances in all competitions for the Saints in his first season in English football, but he has now returned to his parent club where he is under contract until 2024.

Sabri Lamouchi will be looking to freshen up his squad during the summer in order to overcome the frustration of missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season, and the Reds could be in need of added competition for places in a lot of areas as they look to battle for promotion again next term.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Nottingham Forest signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Brice Samba? Lyon Rennes Caen Strasbourg

It is thought that Danso, who came through the academy at MK Dons before moving to Augsburg, is being valued at around £6.3 million by the Bundesliga side and that Forest will be facing competition for his signature from both recently relegated Watford and also Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany.

The verdict

This would appear to be a decent signing for Forest to make ahead of next season, with Danso a player with potential to be developed as well as having the experience of playing in England with Southampton and making international appearances with Austria.

The 21-year-old is also capable of playing in a back four or in a back three as he did with Southampton various times this season, which means he would offer more tactical flexibility to Lamouchi’s squad which could be needed to help the Reds tweak their style when needed.

However, having never played in the Championship before it would be something of a risk to bring him into the City Ground and expect him to perform straight away, and there will be pressure on Forest to get off to a good start next term having missed out on the top this season.