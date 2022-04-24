Nottingham Forest injury concern emerges following victory at Peterborough United

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is unsure as to the extent of the injury that Lewis Grabban picked up yesterday afternoon during their 1-0 victory over Peterborough United, in conversation with Nottinghamshire Live.

The experienced forward came on as a 75th minute substitute but had to be replaced a minute from time.

Grabban had been absent for seven games because of an ankle injury, up until featuring during Blackpool’s 4-1 victory over Blackpool at the start of the month.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live about the injury that forced the 34-year-old off against Posh yesterday afternoon, Forest boss Cooper said: “I don’t know yet, to be honest. We’ll check it out when we get back.

“He was clear straight away that he needed to come off. We’ve got our fingers crossed for him.”

The verdict

Forest have been mightily impressive in recent weeks, with the Reds particularly thriving in front of goal.

Keinan Davis had been regularly starring for Cooper’s side in Grabban’s absence before injury struck, with Sam Surridge typically excelling from the bench.

Grabban’s return was met with optimism that he could bolster the competition levels even more within the Forest forwards, however, with Davis also out injured, the responsibility has fallen to Surridge.

With a lot of uncertainty around the extent of the experienced forward’s injury, and with Davis not set to be back before the end of the regular season, it remains to be seen if the Reds can maintain the level of performance that has seen them emerge as perhaps the division’s toughest opponents.