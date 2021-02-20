Nottingham Forest injury boost revealed ahead of Blackburn clash

Ryan Yates is available for selection ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground this weekend.

Yates has been a key player for Forest since Chris Hughton walked through the doors at the City Ground, making a string of starting appearances for the Reds.

The midfielder has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, but he has been missing for nearly a month.

Are you Nottingham Forest mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Reds quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Forest lost out in the EFL Cup before even starting the league campaign - who were they defeated by? Birmingham Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday Middlesbrough

Yates injured his calf in the defeat to Middlesbrough at the City Ground, and he has since missed the last five league games.

Chris Hughton has confirmed to BBC Radio Nottingham, though, that Yates is fit and available ahead of Forest’s home clash with Blackburn this weekend.

This gives the Forest boss a headache, with James Garner and Cafu both impressing in holding midfield alongside each other in recent weeks.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see whether Hughton starts Yates this weekend or not.

He has been such a key player for Forest in recent seasons, especially under Hughton, and he looked to be a mainstay in midfield before his injury.

Garner and Cafu have struck up a nice relationship in midfield recently, though, so I don’t think it’s worth cutting into and changing.

With two away games coming up next week, squad rotation will be key, so if he doesn’t start today, he will undoubtedly feature against Rotherham in midweek.