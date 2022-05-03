Nottingham Forest individual set for Rotherham United agreement

Nottingham Forest coach Brent Dickinson is set to leave the club to take on a new role with Rotherham United, a report from Training Ground Guru has revealed.

Dickinson joined Forest in the summer of 2014, taking on a position as head of strength and conditioning with the club’s academy.

After several years in that role, Dickinson stepped to take over the same position with the club’s first-team in November 2020, and has seen them climb to the verge of promotion to the Premier League during the current campaign.

But despite, it seems as though Dickinson is now set to head for pastures new, with a fresh role that will keep him in the Championship for next season.

According to this latest update, Dickinson will be leaving Forest, to take over the position as Senior Performance Coach with Rotherham United.

The Millers won promotion from League One to the Championship at the weekend, and will be looking to finally re-establish themselves in the second-tier, after several years moving between the two divisions.

Does The City Ground have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 IS THE CITY GROUND BIGGER OR SMALLER THAN HILLSBOROUGH? BIGGER SMALLER

The Verdict

This could well be a rather good appointment for Rotherham United.

The Millers will obviously be hoping to avoid a swift relegation back to League One next season, and having someone around such as Dickinson, who knows the setup and requirements of a long term Championship club, could help them do that.

For Forest however, this will no doubt be a blow to lose someone who will likely have become a big presence behind the scenes having been there for so long, and who may have played an important role in getting to them where they are now.

Even so, you feel Forest should still be able to find an adequate replacement for Dickinson given the position they are in, especially if they do win promotion to the Premier League this season.