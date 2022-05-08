Nottingham Forest individual in the running for AFC Wimbledon managerial vacancy

Former Republic of Ireland international footballer Steven Reid is in the running to become the next manager of AFC Wimbledon, according to Edmund Brack of the South London Press.

The Dons, who were relegated to League Two for the 2022-23 season on the final day of the League One campaign, are looking for a new permanent boss, with it being confirmed that caretaker manager Mark Bowen will not be remaining at Plough Lane.

Whilst Bowen will be heading to a club higher up the English footballing pyramid, the search will begin for a new man to take charge of the London club, and Reid appears to be a contender.

The 41-year-old plied his trade in the Premier League for the majority of his playing career with the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, as well as being capped 23 times by the Republic of Ireland.

Reid has coached at several clubs following his retirement from playing, including Reading, Crystal Palace and he was briefly at the Dons under Wally Downes in December 2018.

Most recently, Reid has been a first-team coach at Championship promotion chasers Nottingham Forest and was the caretaker manager earlier in the season when Chris Hughton departed from his job.

The Verdict

Reid may now be ready to take his first steps into management after getting a brief taste as Nottingham Forest’s caretaker earlier in the campaign.

He has racked up a very good CV of clubs he’s worked at, and he’s clearly an integral part of the team at the City Ground as Steve Cooper decided to keep him around.

Reid holds a UEFA Pro License coaching badge as well – the highest accolade you can have – and with the Dons having many young players who could still develop into something special then he could be the ideal fit.

Having worked at the club briefly in the past, Reid will be known to the hierarchy so if he’s offered the chance to come into the role then it must be worth considering.