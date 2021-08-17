Nottingham Forest in the running to sign Newcastle United player

Nottingham Forest have emerged as an interested party in Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff, as confirmed by Alan Nixon on Twitter.

It was previously reported by Chronicle Live that Middlesbrough and West Brom were also hopeful of striking a deal with the 21-year-old, whilst a second report from Chronicle Live a month later suggested that Derby County and Anderlecht had also joined the chase.

In December of last year, Forest were named as one of many Championship clubs who were monitoring the young midfielder’s progress, but nothing came to fruition in the January transfer window.

The Rotherham-born midfielder has made 14 appearances for the Premier League club since his 2019 debut, scoring twice in the process – the first being on his Premier League debut.

The latest update from Chronicle Live states that Newcastle are looking for temporary suitors, with The Magpies still believing that he has a future at the club.

The verdict

Matty Longstaff burst onto the Premier League scene, emerging as a very bright prospect in England’s top division.

However, he has not seen enough game time to fully impose himself on the top tier and a move to the Championship could certainly benefit his career.

Possessing an excellent technical ability and bags of energy, Longstaff is a player who could help Forest really dominate the midfield area, should he arrive.

He also has the grit and tenacity to get stuck in and win possession for his side, with all his attributes allowing him to play more advanced or even deeper in midfield.

He offers a similar service to what Garner displayed in a Forest shirt last season, and if the club misses out on the Manchester United starlet, then Longstaff would be an excellent alternative.

