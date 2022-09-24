Nottingham Forest in the EFL: How is Radoslaw Majewski getting on these days?

Nottingham Forest ended their 23-year exile from the Premier League at the end of last season, after victory over Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final.

Given how long they were out of English football’s top-flight, there are plenty of players who only ever represented the club in the Football League.

One such individual who fits into that particular category, is midfielder Radoslaw Majewski, who first joined Forest on loan from Polonia Warsaw in his native Poland, in the summer of 2009.

After making 40 appearances and scoring four goals during that loan spell with Forest, his move to The City Ground was made permanent in the summer of 2010.

From there, the midfielder would remain with Forest for the next four years, during which time he made a further 122 appearances, and scored 15 more goals for the club.

Majewski’s time with Forest then started to come to an end during the 2014/15 season, which he spent on loan with Huddersfield Town.

After making just nine appearances during his time with the Terriers, Majewski then secured his permanent departure from Forest, and English football as a whole, when he joined Greek side Veria in the summer of 2015.

However, the midfielder spent just a single season with Veria, before he returned to his native Poland with Lech Poznan in 2016, spending the next two years with the club, where he scored 14 times in 79 games.

The summer of 2018 then saw Majewski join Pogon Szczecin, where he scored eight times in 37 games join a single season with the club, before heading down under to join A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

However, an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury suffered in training meant the midfielder managed just three cup appearances – and one goal – for the Australian side.

After completing his recovery, Majewski made a somewhat interesting career move by joining Wieczysta Krakow in the sixth-tier of Polish football.

That however, is a move that looks to have paid off, with the midfielder’s new club having won back to back promotions to the fourth-tier, where they currently sit second in their 18-team group, meaning there may soon be yet more success on the cards for Majewski.