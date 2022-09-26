Nottingham Forest in the EFL: How is Philippe Montanier getting on these days?

Experienced French manager Philippe Montanier became the Nottingham Forest manager ahead of the 2016/17 season.

Things did not go entirely according to plan, but there have been plenty of managers who have performed worse than the 57-year-old at the City Ground over the years.

Montanier won nine of 30 competitive outings in charge of the Reds, and on the whole failed to convince supporters and the boardroom that he was the manager to lead them back to the Premier League.

Since Forest, Montanier has taken on four managerial roles, and he is currently the main figure in the dugout at Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Montanier took the best part of a year out of the game following his dismissal by the Reds, before returning in an interesting capacity to manage the France U20 side, with his only previous international experience coming between 2002 and 2004 when he was the assistant manager of Ivory Coast.

After just three matches in charge Montanier opted for a move to Ligue 2 to take over the reins with Lens in 2018, where he remained right up until the coronavirus pandemic.

Montanier managed Belgian Jupiler League side Standard Liege for the first half of the 2020/21 campaign, finding his current home of Toulouse last summer.

In 2021/22 Montanier guided Toulouse to the Ligue 2 title, finishing five points clear of the play-off picture and four points the superior of second-placed Ajaccio.

Toulouse have made a promising start on their return to France’s top-flight by picking up eight points from as many games, including wins over Reims and Troyes.

Ex-Portsmouth loanee Rasmus Nicolaisen is a crucial part of Montanier’s backline with former EFL striker Rhys Healey also receiving minutes at the top of the pitch.

At a stable and clever club like Toulouse, Montanier has the chance to establish himself as a top-flight level manager in his homeland and put behind him some of the more challenging spells of his career in the dugout.