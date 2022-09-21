Nottingham Forest in the EFL: How is Hildeberto Pereira getting on these days?

Many players came through the doors at the City Ground in the years that Nottingham Forest spent in the EFL.

One such figure was the Portuguese-born Hildeberto Pereira, who spent the 2016-17 season on loan with the Reds.

Forest spent the campaign mired in a relegation battle, just barely surviving in 21st place come the end of the term.

Goal difference determined that Blackburn Rovers were instead relegated, with only two goals separating the two clubs from League One and the Championship.

Pereira featured 22 times in the league for Philippe Montanier, Gary Brazil and Mark Warburton’s side.

He was a prominent fixture in the side under Montanier, falling down the pecking order upon the appointment of Warburton.

Following the conclusion of his stint in Nottinghamshire, the winger returned to the Benfica B-team.

From there, he quickly departed the Portuguese giants on a permanent basis.

He signed for Polish outfit Legia Warsaw that summer, before heading back out on loan to Northampton in the third tier.

Pereira was unable to avoid relegation that time, with the club falling to 22nd in the table with the now 26-year old only making 12 appearances for the team.

Having featured just thrice for Warsaw in one year, he once again made the permanent switch back to Portugal.

This time he signed for Vitoria, where he spent two seasons.

The Cape Verde international made 51 appearances for the Liga Nos club before signing for Chinese club Kunshan, where he remains to this day.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Derby County and Nottingham Forest?

1 of 15 Patrick Bamford Yes No

So far he has made up to 42 appearances for the side, scoring 10 times in the process.

Despite playing for Portugal at underage level, he opted to represent Cape Verde as a senior international.

He made his debut for the country in October 2019 in a 2-1 win over Togo in a friendly.

That remains his only appearance so far for Cape Verde, but at only 26-years old he will be aiming to make a return to the team at some point in his career.