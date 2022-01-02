Nottingham Forest in potential transfer swoop for Reading man

Nottingham Forest look set to go back in for Reading defender Tom Holmes this month, according to BerkshireLive.

The 21-year-old was the subject of much transfer interest in the summer from the Reds with two bids being rejected – the highest being £750,000.

Veljko Paunovic did not want to lose the versatile English defender, who came through the Royals’ academy system.

Naturally a centre-back, Holmes has played the majority of his matches in that position for Reading this season and it is an area that Steve Cooper and his transfer team are looking to strengthen in January.

Experienced Bournemouth defender Steve Cook is said to be a major target but their eyes are locked on to Holmes as well as the Tricky Trees reignite their interest in the youngster.

It’s not just Forest who are interested in Holmes though as per BerkshireLive, a European outfit are also watching on closely and are considering making a move, with the player having spent some time on the continent during the 2019-20 season on loan at Belgian side Roselaere.

The Verdict

Reading are still operating under a restricted transfer embargo and whilst they will not want to lose any of their key players mid-season, they may have to consider seven-figure bids for Holmes if they arrive.

They will already be having to deal with interest in John Swift after his fine first half to the season and they were probably hoping that Forest’s pursuit of Josh Laurent and Holmes would have stopped in the summer.

That doesn’t seem to be the case though and if the Reds put in an offer worth seven figures then it could be something to ponder for the hierarchy at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Holmes is surely worth more to them than that though and it’s hard to see the club accepting anything under £2 million for the defender.