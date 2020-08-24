Nottingham Forest in pole position to secure transfer agreement for 29-year-old

Nottingham Forest are in pole position to complete the signing of defender Mathieu Peybernes, according to MARCA.

MARCA have recently cited Forest and Swansea City with an interest in the Frenchman, whose future at UD Almeria looks uncertain after a solid campaign away from the Spanish side.

Peybernes – a right-sided centre-half – spent last season on loan at CD Lugo, making 30 appearances in the Spanish second division last term and winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Kelvin Wilson? Yes No

But he is out of favour at Almeria, with Forest now reportedly in pole position to sign the towering defender, beating the likes of Swansea, Getafe and Levante to his signature.

MARCA claim that Forest are best positioned to sign Peybernes, who is believed to have a release clause of £2.6m in his contract, but is said to be available for only £900,000.

Forest have already brought in a defender this summer in the form of Tyler Blackett on a free transfer, with Jack Colback and Lyle Taylor also arriving at the City Ground on free transfers.

The Verdict

This makes sense from a Forest perspective and it’s the type of signing they tend to make under Sabri Lamouchi.

Peybernes is 29 years of age and has just a solid campaign for Lugo, and is now available to sign for a bargain six-figure fee.

Michael Dawson is getting any younger whilst the likes of Michael Hefele and Yohan Benalouane both face uncertain futures at the club, so defensive reinforcements are definitely needed.