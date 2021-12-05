Nottingham Forest in pole position to land PL forward in January as club stance revealed

Nottingham Forest are in pole position to sign Norwich City forward Adam Idah on loan in the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (05/12/21, p59).

Forest are thought to be set to enter into the transfer market to strengthen their attacking options this summer and they have already been linked with a potential move for the likes of Rhian Brewster and Dwight Gayle. That comes with Steve Cooper aiming to bolster his options as he aims to continue improving the Red’s position in the Championship table.

Idah has managed to feature just a handful of times for Norwich City this season following their promotion to the Premier League. The forward has averaged just eight minutes per appearance in his nine top-flight appearances, all of which have come from the bench, after he scored once in 17 games last term to help the Canaries earn promotion.

According to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday (05/12/21, p59), Norwich are preparing to allow Idah to make the move out on loan in the January transfer window.

That comes with them thought to believe that he would be better off moving away from Carrow Road to the Championship to gain some experience in the second half of the campaign.

It is thought that Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Idah should he be made available as expected. They are currently in pole position to land the 20-year-old when the winter transfer window opens at the start of next month.

The verdict

This could be a good potential move for Idah, with the forward unlikely to be set to get much game time in the second half of the campaign in the Premier League with Norwich. The chance to work with a coach who has a proven track record for developing young talents such as Cooper during their loan spells has to be an attractive proposition for the 20-year-old.

Idah is a player with potential, but he has been handed few chances to start in the league for Norwich in recent seasons. That means it is a bit of a gamble for Forest to expect him to come into the City Ground and command a starting place immediately.

Having said that, Idah might just need a couple of games in a row from the start before he is able to find his best form and gain some confidence. If he were to do that at the City Ground then he could be the sort of player that they need to help them climb the table even further.