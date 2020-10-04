Nottingham Forest identify potential Sabri Lamouchi replacement

Nottingham Forest could turn to former Braga boss Ricardo Sa Pinto if they decide to sack Sabri Lamouchi in the coming days.

The current Reds chief is under major pressure after a disastrous start to the campaign that has seen the East Midlands outfit lose their first four league games. Of course, this comes on the back of a poor end to the previous season where Forest dramatically missed out on a play-off place.

So, there is an expectancy that Lamouchi could lose his job over the international break and it appears that the Forest hierarchy are lining up a potential replacement.

That’s after Italian journalise Gianluigi Longari claimed on Twitter that Sa Pinto is someone the Championship side are looking at.

Whilst he may not be a name that many Forest fans know, the 47-year-old does have a decent CV having worked at several clubs across Europe, with his most recent spell at Braga in Portugal.

As well as that, Sa Pinto has managed Sporting Lisbon, Standard Liege and Legia Warsaw, among others, since starting out as a head coach in 2012.

The verdict

It seems a matter of time before Lamouchi is sacked so it makes sense that the club would be sounding out potential replacements.

Whether Sa Pinto is the right man is open to debate and fans may be concerned that he doesn’t seem to have had lengthy spells in charge anywhere over the past eight years.

However, the fact he has managed some decent European sides shows he has talent and any coach will believe they can turn things around at Forest given they have a big squad with plenty of ability.

