Nottingham Forest identify Arsenal and Aston Villa players as transfer targets ahead of January window

Nottingham Forest’s top priority in the January transfer window is to secure a new striker, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

That individual is most likely going to be a loan from the Premier League, with Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis top of the club’s list.

Adam Idah though has seemingly dropped down the list, with Percy stating that the Norwich and Republic of Ireland youngster is ‘unlikely’ to arrive at the City Ground.

Lewis Grabban has notched eight Championship goals since Steve Cooper arrived as head coach but the Welshman has identified the need to bolster his striking options, which include only the Forest skipper and Lyle Taylor right now.

Balogun is being admired by several Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough and Swansea, with the Gunners ready to let the 20-year-old out on loan after scoring 13 times in 11 under-23 Premier League matches this season.

Davis meanwhile has struggled for game-time at Villa Park this season and has been on the bench for three of Steven Gerrard’s five matches in charge so far, failing to make it onto the pitch in any of them.

The 23-year-old has only scored three league goals in his career for the Midlands side but regardless he is a target for Forest as 2022 looms on the horizon.

The Verdict

It looks like Forest are being proactive in their search for more fire-power ahead of the transfer window reopening – you’d be forgiven for thinking they need it after smashing four goals past Swansea.

Their two centre-forwards though are in their 30’s and a fresh boost of energy will be necessary for the second half of the season and they’ve targeted two players with completely different styles.

Balogun has natural pace and trickery and can provide danger from not only out wide but playing off the last defender.

Davis meanwhile is a brute of a striker who would be very effective as a target man if Cooper is looking for someone like that.

Forest appear to be keeping their options open for now but fans would no doubt edge towards Balogun as the main target to bring in if they had the choice.