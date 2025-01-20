Hull City have joined the race to recruit Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien on loan.

According to Alan Nixon, the Tigers are now firmly in the race to recruit the 26-year-old, who may be keen to settle down at a permanent home sooner rather than later.

Hull have already made quite a few moves during the January window, with Matt Crooks joining as the first signing, before Joe Gelhardt secured a loan switch from Leeds United.

Nordin Amrabat has made the move to the MKM Stadium as well - and more additions look set to follow in the coming days.

Lincoln Henrique, Kyle Joseph and Eliot Matazo are all reportedly closing in on moves - but the East Yorkshire side's business may not be done there.

They may also lose a few players before the winter window closes - and O'Brien could potentially come in as a replacement for someone who departs.

The 26-year-old has gone out on three loan spells since his move to the City Ground, with his time at Forest not working out for the best.

Lewis O'Brien's time at Nottingham Forest (All competitions) Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 0 (As of January 20th, 2025)

He has only made a limited number of appearances and hasn't really been able to make much of an impact, so a loan or permanent switch may be inevitable for the player before the January window shuts.

Hull City join Lewis O'Brien race

Nixon believes Hull are going to make a "surprise" loan offer to try and secure the signature of O'Brien for the remainder of the campaign.

Blackburn Rovers are also thought to be in the mix for him, but Hull are reportedly willing to pay half of the £40,000-per-week salary that the midfielder earns at the City Ground, which could force John Eustace's side out of the race.

The player is available, which is a positive for both teams, but Hull could end up being victorious in this race unless Blackburn's hierarchy stump up the money needed to lure the player to Ewood Park.

Lewis O'Brien could make a difference at Hull City

O'Brien is a technically gifted player who has already thrived at this level.

With the experience he already has under his belt, and the fact he's only likely to improve, he could be a very good signing for Hull.

The Tigers need players who are going to be able to guide them up the table - and O'Brien certainly could with the ability he has.

It could even be an agreement that suits all parties, especially the player, who will be keen to win as much game time as possible in the coming months.

And Forest will be able to lower their wage bill temporarily, with Hull seemingly willing to pay half of the midfielder's wage.