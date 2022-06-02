Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City set for transfer tussle over Ligue 1 defender

Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and Norwich City are set for a transfer battle this summer, with all three clubs interested in Angers left-back Enzo Ebosse.

As per Football Insider, the 23-year-old is high on the ‘wanted’ list of all three clubs as they look to strengthen the left side of their defences.

Nottingham Forest used Jack Colback at left-wing-back this season, but are likely to be looking for a more natural defender there ahead of their Premier League return.

Norwich, meanwhile, are set to lose Brandon Williams following their relegation to the Championship, with the left-back returning to Manchester United following his season-long loan.

Huddersfield are perhaps the most surprising link to the player given that they have already have Harry Toffolo on the books, who had a good campaign for the Terriers.

Enzo Ebosse came through the youth ranks at Amiens and Lens before making his professional debut for the Lens in the 2017/18 season.

After making just two appearances for the club, he departed for Le Mans in 2019/20, where he would go on to appear 16 times in Ligue 2 that season.

In 2020, the left-back moved clubs once again, this time linking up with Ligue 1 outfit Angers.

Ebosse made just six Ligue 1 appearances during his first season at the club, but things improved in 2021/22, when the defender made 27 appearances in the French top flight.

The ultimate EFL Championship quiz – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Where in the Championship did AFC Bournemouth finish last season? 3rd 4th 5th 6th

Although a French youth international, Ebosse is of Cameroonian descent and this past season he also declared himself for the Indomitable Lions.

In December, he was announced as part of the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, although he failed to make it off the bench in the tournament.

The Verdict

For the reasons mentioned above, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City are looking for a left back this summer, potentially making a move for Ebosse make sense.

The Reds are strengthening ahead of their Premier League return, and the Canaries are looking to do likewise following their relegation back to the second-tier.

However, from Huddersfield Town’s perspective I don’t get this one at all.

They have Harry Toffolo on the books, and a move for the 23-year-old would only make sense if he were to depart the John Smith’s Stadium.

Having played Ligue 1 football this past season, and gained recognition with a call up to the Cameroon squad, it is highly unlikely Ebosse would move to the Championship to be a back up or squad player.