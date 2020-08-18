Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield and Reading eye transfer moves for Liverpool man

Nottingham Forest, Reading and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo this summer, according to Goal.

The 23-year-old has endured several loan spells away from Anfield in the past five years, spending time at the likes of Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham, Stade Reims and most recently, Rangers.

Ojo spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Ibrox, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in a total of 36 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Having made only eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool in his senior career, though, Ojo is set to depart Anfield once again this summer, according to Goal.

It is claimed that Nottingham Forest, Reading and Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Ojo, who could be set to leave Liverpool either on loan or permanently.

Forest finished the higher up out of those three sides in the Championship this term, and Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to add more firepower to his squad as he looks to take his side one step further in 2020/21.

The Reds have already completed the signings of Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all on free transfers, ahead of the Championship’s restart next month.

The Verdict

It’s about time Ojo had a fresh start and found a club where he can settle and join on a permanent basis.

He’s 23 years of age now and he cannot afford to keep being loaned out by Liverpool, as he is never going to get into the team ahead of the likes of Sadio Mane or Mo Salah.

Forest do need to bring in another left-sided winger, so it makes sense to bring in a pacey, direct winger like Ojo, who could provide Sammy Ameobi with some real competition.