Nottingham Forest hoping to pull off late QPR transfer raid

Nottingham Forest hope to sign Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers in the remaining days of the transfer window.

Chris Hughton’s side are hoping to oversee a busy 48 hours in the transfer window, with Alex Crook at talkSPORT revealing they are hoping to sign Lumley from QPR.

Lumley, 25, has been on the books at QPR his entire senior career, making 81 appearances across all competitions for the R’s, amongst a series of loan spells elsewhere.

However, this season he has found himself playing second fiddle in Mark Warburton’s squad. Seny Dieng is the R’s first choice goalkeeper in the Championship and Lumley has been out on emergency loan to Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers at different stages of the season.

That’s led to Forest’s interest, with Hughton hoping that Lumley will follow Glenn Murray through the door at the City Ground ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Brice Samba has retained the faith of Hughton after impressing under Sabri Lamouchi at Forest last season in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has Jordan Smith as his back-up, whilst Abdoulaye Diallo is waiting in the wings in Hughton’s squad.

Currently, Forest hover outside the Championship relegation zone in 21st place. A goalless draw with Barnsley yesterday afternoon left them nervously looking over their shoulders with only three points separating the Reds and Rotherham United.

The Verdict

The general feeling around Forest is that their goalkeeping options are fairly competitive – Samba is a great first choice, whilst Smith is able back-up.

Lumley is maybe an upgrade on Smith, but he would still only be back-up to Samba, which then makes you question why he’d be eager to make the move.

Of all the potential deals that will emerge in these last 24 hours of the window, this one does raise a few eyebrows.

Thoughts? Let us know!