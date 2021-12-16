Nottingham Forest hoping that one factor will influence Middlesbrough January decision

Nottingham Forest are reportedly hoping loan defender Djed Spence’s desire to finish the season with them may mean he stays beyond January with Middlesbrough weighing up whether to recall him.

Spence has thrived at right wing-back since joining the Reds on loan in the summer and with Chris Wilder having replaced Neil Warnock as Boro boss it would be no surprise should the new manager want him back at the Riverside.

According to The Athletic, the North East club are considering triggering the recall clause in the season-long loan deal in January.

Spence, however, is said to be keen to stay at the City Ground for the rest of the season and it is understood that Forest are hoping that will work in their favour.

The 21-year-old has been one of Forest’s best performers this term and filled the gap left by Cyrus Christie, who rejoined Fulham in the summer at the end of his season-long loan deal.

The defender has helped the Reds take 27 points from 14 games under Steve Cooper and climb to eighth – four points off the play-offs.

The Verdict

Spence has been exceptional since joining Forest on loan, thriving as both a right-back and a right wing-back.

Keeping him in January would be a massive boost and his stance appears to be a glimmer of hope for them.

Given Wilder’s system utilises wing-backs, you do feel a forward-thinking defender like Spence would be someone he will want in his squad – particularly if adding him weakens a play-off rival.

Clearly, the Boro boss won’t want a player in his dressing room that doesn’t want to be there but the 21-year-old is contracted to Middlesbrough and if they continue their upward trajectory would likely quickly get over being recalled.