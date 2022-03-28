Nottingham Forest hopeful of selection boost against Blackpool

Nottingham Forest are hopeful of Lewis Grabban making his return to the side this weekend.

Forest’s play-off challenge continues following the international break on Saturday April 2.

Steve Cooper’s side face a trip to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool, who themselves are hoping to challenge for a top six finish.

Grabban has been absent for the Reds since going off during the 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City in January.

Keinan Davis, who arrived at the club that month, has stepped in for Grabban in the side and scored four goals in 10 games.

This has helped Forest to ninth in the Championship table, three points outside the play-off places.

But Cooper’s side have three games in hand on their top six rivals, which gives them the advantage heading into the season’s closing months.

The Forest boss is hopeful of having a fully fit Grabban available for selection soon, starting with their upcoming clash with Blackpool.

“Hopefully soon after the international break we’ll be seeing him again,” said Cooper, via Lancs Live.

“Fingers crossed that stays the plan. He’s making good progress and is still very visible around the place, getting his work done. It shouldn’t be too long now, hopefully.

“He’s the captain, so I know – and I would hope – he’s still being as positive in the dressing room as he can be. He’s frustrated that he’s injured, and sometimes the injured boys are on a slightly different schedule to make sure they get the right work done and it doesn’t clash too much with the training or playing group.

“No player wants to be injured. But it’s not the first injury he’s had, so he knows how to look after himself. He knows his body really well. Hopefully sooner rather than later we see him back with us, ready to play games.”

Grabban has scored 12 league goals from 27 appearances so far this season, making him Forest’s top scorer this campaign.

A win over Blackpool this weekend could see Forest move into the play-off places if results elsewhere go their way.

The Verdict

Grabban’s return will be a big boost for Forest that has come at the right time.

The break will have allowed plenty of players to rest up ahead of what will be a very busy two months for the club.

Having to catch up those games in hand gives Forest a busier schedule than their rivals.

This means they will need everyone fit and available in order to rotate through the squad without losing any kind of momentum in their play-off charge.