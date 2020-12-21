Nottingham Forest hold transfer interest in winger as January looms

Nottingham Forest remain interested in signing West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, as per Polish journalist Mateusz Borek.

Forest came agonisingly close to signing Grosicki back in October, but they missed out on their 15th signing of the summer in dramatic circumstances.

The paperwork for the transfer was submitted to the EFL 21 seconds after the deadline, and after a two-week deliberation, the move was rejected.

Grosicki has only featured twice for Albion this season, and has only made one Premier League appearance since his failed move to the City Ground.

He was left on the bench as Sam Allardyce took charge of his first game on Sunday, as the Baggies lost 3-0 to Aston Villa at the Hawthorns.

According to Borek, there is still an interest from Forest heading into the January transfer window, with Grosicki’s future up in the air.

He said: “There is still interest from Nottingham Forest and if he wants to be in shape, and if he wants to represent Poland, he must play these 10, 15 or 20 matches in the second half of the season.”

Forest boss Chris Hughton has insisted that there won’t be wholesale changes made to the squad in January, but there may well be a few tweaks here and there.

The Verdict

I can see Forest going back in for Grosicki in January, as I believe he is a player who would strengthen them.

They need to bring in another natural left-sided winger, in my opinion, and although he may not be one for the long-term, he’d still be a useful addition.

He is fast, direct and can create chances for his teammates, meaning that he would provide perfect competition for Sammy Ameobi out wide.