Nottingham Forest hold ‘concrete’ transfer interest in 8-goal midfielder

Groningen midfielder Ahmed El Messaoudi is still attracting “concrete” interest from Nottingham Forest, according to Reon Boeringa.

Forest made their first signing of the summer last week, bringing in goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on a free transfer following his exit from Club Brugge.

But the Reds will now be keen to strengthen outfield, having already been linked with another Eredivisie player in Zian Flemming.

Groningen’s El Messaoudi is a player who has also been linked with a move to the City Ground, after impressing in the Dutch league last season.

The midfielder scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Groningen as they made the play-offs, and he is now catching the eye of Forest.

Voetbal International journalist Reon Boeringa has now provided an update on the midfielder’s situation, reporting that there is “concrete” foreign interest in the midfielder amid links with Forest and Granada.

He adds that El Messaoudi is under contract until 2022, meaning that Groningen may look to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

The Verdict

It seems as if the Netherlands is a destination where Forest are taking an interest in having been linked with Flemming and El Messaoudi.

El Messaoudi is a player who could be important for Forest. It’s still up in the air as to whether or not they will get James Garner back on loan.

This makes it all the more important for Forest to add more goals to their midfield and add more creativity, and El Messaoudi looks like a player who can produce a bit of magic from a deeper position.