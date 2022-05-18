Nottingham Forest hero shares Twitter message following Sheffield United triumph

Nottingham Forest reached the Championship play-off final last night, with the Reds managing to earn their spot at Wembley via penalties.

Sheffield United ran out as 2-1 winners on the night, and without a goal in extra time, Brice Samba managed to save three penalties to confirm his side’s participation in this season’s final.

Samba has once again been excellent in Forest colours this season, emerging as the club’s number one for the vast majority of this campaign.

The 28-year-old finished the normal Championship campaign with 14 clean sheets in 40 second-tier outings, conceding just 35 times in the process.

Taking to Twitter after last night’s eventual victory over the Blades, Samba said: “Samba Samba Samba…” I and we really want to thank all the fans, through the difficulty we did it all together tonight. The strength you gave me. I’ll never forget that. One last step, we have conquered and we will conquer. #dreamcometrue #godisgreat.”

The verdict

Not only a hero on the night, but Samba has also been a key reason for the Reds’ success this season, although he did have to contend with being second-choice for a few weeks.

Possessing excellent shot-stopping abilities, being a commanding presence, and with unrivalled distribution, Samba certainly deserves to be playing Premier League football next season.

A player who fits Steve Cooper’s demands of being a goalkeeper in his side, Samba is a much-loved figure at The City Ground who understands what it means to wear his club’s colours.

One final obstacle remains in the way of the Reds, with a spot in the Premier League up for grabs.