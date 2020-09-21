Nottingham Forest favourite set for exit from club

Chris Cohen is set to bring to an end his long-term association with Nottingham Forest as he moves to Luton Town to take a first-team coaching role, as per Paul Taylor on Twitter.

The former midfielder has been at the club for well over a decade as both a player and more recently a coach after he decided to hang up his boots following a real fight with injuries.

Indeed, he’s a Nottingham Forest hero for some of the achievements he recorded during his time at the club whilst his battle with ACL issues also won him many admirers.

Taylor reveals, then, that he is now set for pastures new as he looks to be a part of the first-team coaching set up down at Kenilworth Road:

Expect official confirmation that Chris Cohen is taking up a first team coaching role at Luton Town today.

End of an era at #NFFC where he is close to legend status after 13 years at the club.

300+ appearances, a promotion and the will to fight back from three ACL injuries. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) September 21, 2020

The Verdict

Forest will naturally miss someone like Cohen being around as he has truly been part of the furniture at the City Ground for a huge period of time.

Things, as always, move on eventually though and he is now taking up an opportunity at Luton that he will feel will further his coaching career at this early stage.

Luton have started the season well under Nathan Jones, too, so he’ll be looking to help them preserve that record.