Nottingham Forest handed transfer boost as target’s club future is revealed

Nottingham Forest have been handed a transfer boost ahead of the summer window, with Middlesbrough today announcing on their official website that Britt Assombalonga will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his current contract.

As previously reported by The Athletic, the Reds are said to be interested in bringing their former player back to the City Ground this summer as Chris Hughton weighs up the need for a new striker to add to his current squad.

Assombalonga previously notched up 30 goals in 69 games on Trentside prior to his move to Boro for what was a club record fee.

However things have since turned sour for the 28-year-old in the North East after falling out of favour under Neil Warnock at the Riverside Stadium and as a result, he will now depart for pastures new after scoring 47 goals in 167 games for the Championship side.

It appears that Forest will be in the market for a new striker, with Hughton having previously hinted that Glenn Murray will not be offered a new deal this summer.

Whilst the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban barely hit any sort of form during the campaign just gone.

The Verdict

I am certainly of the belief that Assombalonga can still cut it at Championship level and maybe it’ll take moving back to his old stomping ground in order to re-discover his obvious talent.

As the old saying goes, form in temporary, class is permanent and I think that is a phrase which best describes the 28-year-old.

For one reason or another things just didn’t work out for him under Warnock and he is in need of this fresh start to get back to his best.

His wages are sure to be the main sticking point in a deal being struck but I have a good feeling about this one and believe that there is a string chance that we may see him in a Forest shirt once more.